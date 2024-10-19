boAt has partnered with Blinkit to bring a new level of convenience to shoppers, offering quick delivery of its popular audio products in just 10 minutes. The collaboration is part of a broader initiative to provide customers with fast, hassle-free access to their favorite boAt gadgets, just in time for the festive season.

boAt has launched a light-hearted ad campaign featuring stand-up comedian Maheep Singh. In the ad, Singh humorously highlights the ease of ordering boAt products through Blinkit, focusing on the fast delivery service that promises audio products at your doorstep within minutes.

Regarding the partnership and the Ad, boAt spokesperson said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Blinkit to make this Diwali extra special. With their lightning-fast delivery, you can now enjoy boAt’s immersive sound experience wherever you are. It’s the perfect way to elevate your festive celebrations and create unforgettable memories.”

Rahul Paul, Creative Director at Blinkit, added, “Teaming up with boAt just in time for Diwali is a fantastic opportunity to serve our customers in unique ways. We’re solving key festive needs, from gifts to party essentials, combining Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery with boAt’s stellar audio products.”