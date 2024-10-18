OnePlus has officially confirmed the release of its latest smartphone operating system, OxygenOS 15, which will debut during an online launch event on 24 October 2024 at 3:30 p.m. The highly anticipated update is built on Android 15, marking a new chapter for OnePlus in its ongoing commitment to delivering advanced mobile experiences.

OxygenOS 15 is set to bring OnePlus users a fast and smooth experience. The new version will feature industry-leading software algorithms, transforming Android’s underlying animations to deliver ultra-smooth transitions. The system’s fluidity is complemented by a refreshed design, highlighting OnePlus’s signature style while keeping the user interface sleek and seamless.

OxygenOS 15 also introduces advanced AI features that enhance productivity and creativity across common user scenarios. These intelligent features are aimed at making multitasking easier and more efficient, embodying the Never Settle spirit that OnePlus users have come to expect.

OnePlus has emphasized the close collaboration with its community in the development of OxygenOS 15. The update not only integrates feedback from users but also offers new tools for personal expression and customization, reflecting the brand’s focus on delivering software that meets the diverse needs of its audience.