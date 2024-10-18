Jio continues to dominate India’s mobile network landscape, securing the Consistent Quality Award and maintaining its lead across key coverage awards, including availability, 5G availability, and coverage experience. OpenSignal has shared a report stating that Jio users have the most consistent experience, Jio has a firm grip on Coverage awards, and Jio leads in 5G Availability, with users spending two-thirds of their time connected to 5G.

Jio achieved a Consistent Quality score of 66.5%, outperforming Airtel by 3.2% points. This score reflects the ability of Jio’s network to support high-demand mobile applications, such as video calling and social media uploads, ensuring a smooth experience for users across the country.

Jio has emerged as the leader in 5G Availability, with users spending an impressive 66.7% of their time connected to 5G. This is nearly three times the 5G connectivity time reported by Airtel users. Since October 2023, Jio’s 5G performance has shown significant improvement, further widening the gap with its competitors.

Additionally, Jio continues to lead in Availability, which measures the proportion of time users are connected to any cellular network. Jio boasts a near-perfect score of 99.4%, just under a percentage point higher than Airtel, indicating that Jio users stay connected to a network virtually all the time.

Jio also ranks first in Coverage Experience, scoring nine out of 10 points, showcasing its network’s extensive reach across urban and rural areas where people live, work, and travel. The comprehensive coverage has made Jio the go-to choice for millions of users across India.