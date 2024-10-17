Infinix has officially launched its first flip phone in India – the Infinix ZERO Flip 5G after introducing it globally last month. The flip-style foldable smartphone brings an innovative design and high-end features, making it a strong contender in the flip phone market. Key features include dual 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED displays, triple camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC with 512 GB storage, 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging, and more.

The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is the company’s latest flip-style smartphone and also the brand’s first foldable device in the country featuring a 3.64-inch external LTPO AMOLED 120 Hz screen that offers customizable 3D animated pets and quick shortcuts to apps like TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

The main display is a 6.9-inch 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Infinix highlights the ZERO Flip’s durability, with its 400,000-fold hinge designed to last. The phone features a mini DV mode when folded, offering a more compact grip for video recording. AI-powered vlog features and video templates also add to its video-making capabilities. It is equipped with a triple-camera system of a 50 MP main camera + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 150° FoV, and a 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core SoC delivering powerful performance for a foldable phone. It is available in 8 GB RAM (+8 GB extended) and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 with 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G comes in two color options – Blossom Glow, and Rock Black and is priced at ₹49,999. It will be available from 24th October 2024 exclusively on Flipkart.com. For a limited time, buyers can enjoy ₹5,000 off on SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions making the device available at ₹44,999 effectively.

