Google has officially opened pre-orders for its latest flagship, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, in India. After being introduced in August alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro is now available for pre-order through Flipkart and at over 150 Croma and Reliance Retail stores across 15 cities in India.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is available in four elegant colors – Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Haze, and Obsidian and priced at ₹1,09,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. For early buyers, Google is offering several enticing launch deals – ₹10,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, and Pixel Buds Pro which is available at a special price of ₹7,999 on pre-ordering Pixel 9 Pro.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship device featuring a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED Super Actua display (1,280 x 2,856 pixels resolution) with 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top and IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 9 Pro runs on Android 14 with 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates, along with additional features such as face unlock, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and a temperature sensor. It is powered by the Google Tensor G4 CPU coupled with the Titan M2 security chip. It packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 27W wired and 21W wireless charging. Furthermore, it comes with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For cameras, it uses a triple camera setup with 50 MP f/1.68 OIS Octa PD wide main camera + 48 MP f/1.7 Quad PD ultra-wide AF + 48 MP f/2.8 Quad PD telephoto with up to 30x digital zoom while the front has a 42 MP Dual PD ultra-wide selfie camera with autofocus and 4K video recording. Camera features include Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance, and Portrait Light.