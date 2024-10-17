Amazon has announced that it will begin showing ads on Prime Video in India starting in 2025, following the ad-supported model already introduced in markets such as the U.S., U.K., and several European countries earlier this year. The move is part of Amazon’s strategy to fund continued investments in its content library.

In addition to India, Prime Video will roll out ads in Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands, and New Zealand next year. Amazon has assured that ads on Prime Video will be less frequent than those on traditional TV and other streaming platforms, offering a relatively uninterrupted viewing experience.

For viewers who prefer an ad-free experience, Amazon will offer an ad-free subscription tier at an additional cost. While the exact pricing for this ad-free plan hasn’t been revealed yet, Amazon has promised to notify Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced. Members will receive detailed information on how to opt for this ad-free service if desired.

Despite this ad rollout, the company confirmed that the current annual Prime membership fee of ₹1,499 will remain unchanged in 2025. The new ad-supported model is primarily aimed at offering customers flexibility while allowing Amazon to continue its significant investments in original and licensed content.

Subscribers of Prime Lite, a more affordable version of Prime, will continue to access Prime Video’s full content library with ads. Prime Lite users can stream content on a single device (either TV or mobile) in 720p HD resolution.

With this change, Amazon Prime Video is joining other major streaming platforms that have adopted a hybrid model, giving users a choice between an ad-supported or premium ad-free experience.