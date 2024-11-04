realme has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated smartphone, the realme GT7 Pro, which will hit Indian markets on 26th November. The device will be India’s first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The realme GT7 Pro will be the company’s next flagship smartphone under the GT series and promises to merge extraordinary processing power with cutting-edge AI capabilities with its NEXT AI. In addition, the realme GT7 Pro flaunts its Mars design with a unique texture that mirrors the rugged terrain of Mars, achieved through multi-layer Anti-Glare technology.

The launch is accompanied by the theme “Explore the Unexplored,” encouraging users to venture beyond the conventional and embrace a new era of smartphone capabilities. This marks realme’s strategic move into the premium smartphone segment, positioning the brand as a challenging player in the AI innovation landscape and a disruptive force in the high-end market.

The company has previously teased the smartphone showcasing imaging and gaming to new heights. The smartphone has introduced ‘AI Sketch to Image,’ which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks. Furthermore, features such as ‘AI Motion Deblur’ and ‘AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity’ ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement.

For gamers, the ‘AI Game Super Resolution’ enhances in-game visuals up to 1.5K resolution, providing an immersive experience in popular titles such as PUBG and Genshin Impact. We played some games to see the performance and gaming capabilities of its new Snapdragon 8 Elite, here’s the Instagram post showing the gaming on realme GT7 Pro.

In addition, realme says the new realme UI 6.0 ensures a smooth and intuitive experience giving a glimpse into the future of AI performance flagship.

The realme GT7 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details will be shared as the smartphone moves closer to the launch.