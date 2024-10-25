realme has just revealed its innovative AI strategy at a launch event titled ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ ahead of India and the global launch of realme GT7 Pro. The event underscored realme’s commitment to carving out a significant role in the AI arena, showcasing a partnership with tech giants – Qualcomm and Google to spearhead advancements in AI technology.

The unveiling of the highly anticipated realme GT7 Pro, touted as the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promises to merge extraordinary processing power with cutting-edge AI capabilities. The newly introduced realme UI 6.0 further enhances the user experience, offering seamless AI integration and a fluid interface.

realme’s collaboration with Qualcomm is set to redefine smartphone capabilities. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm, emphasized the potential of the realme GT7 Pro, stating, “Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, GT7 Pro is poised to become an AI powerhouse!” This partnership aims to provide users with an unprecedented, responsive performance that seamlessly integrates advanced AI functionalities.

Additionally, the collaboration with Google enhances realme’s capabilities through cloud-based AI resources, allowing for richer, more efficient smartphone experiences. Felix Zhao, Head of Google Cloud Customer Engineers, said, “We’re proud to be realme’s partner on AI journey and look forward to many more innovations. We can expect the cloud-based AI experience to be impressive as the partnership unfolds.”

Powered by NEXT AI, the realme GT7 Pro showcases imaging and gaming to new heights. The smartphone introduces ‘AI Sketch to Image,’ which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks. Furthermore, features such as ‘AI Motion Deblur’ and ‘AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity’ ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement.

For gamers, the ‘AI Game Super Resolution’ enhances in-game visuals up to 1.5K resolution, providing an immersive experience in popular titles such as PUBG and Genshin Impact. In addition, realme says the new realme UI 6.0 ensures a smooth and intuitive experience giving a glimpse into the future of AI performance flagship.

realme is committed to advancing AI through its newly launched NEXT AI Lab, focusing on three core areas: AI Efficiency, AI Imaging, and AI Gaming. The NEXT AI initiative is designed to empower young users, encouraging creativity and innovation. With a mission to “Inspire, imagine, innovate,” realme invites users to explore their creativity through powerful AI-driven tools, aiming to reshape how they approach work and play.