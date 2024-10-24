OPPO has officially announced the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones showcasing the all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System, promising to redefine smartphone photography.

In a statement highlighting the advancements in the new lineup, Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said, “Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for OPPO AI as part of ColorOS 15. Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board and Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom.”

The Find X8 series is packed with top-notch technology, featuring state-of-the-art hardware, advanced software, and next-gen AI capabilities. OPPO is committed to making these advanced devices available to a broader audience, with plans to expand their reach to international markets.

With the integration of Hasselblad’s renowned camera expertise, OPPO is poised to elevate mobile photography to unprecedented heights. Stay tuned to learn more about OPPO Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and ColorOS 15 at the upcoming global launch.

OPPO has also teased the details about a range of new charging accessories set to debut alongside the highly anticipated devices. The lineup includes a powerful 120W dual-port fast charger, an 80W SuperVOOC 12,000 mAh power bank, a 50W wireless charger, and a 5,000 mAh compact magnetic power bank.