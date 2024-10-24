The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G, which was recently launched in India, goes on sale today in India starting at ₹44,999 with offers. The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is the first flip phone from Infinix to offer an innovative design and high-end features, making it a strong contender in the flip phone market. The smartphone is now available from today i.e. 24th October 2024 exclusively on Flipkart.com. For a limited time, buyers can enjoy ₹5,000 off on SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions making the device available at ₹44,999 effectively.

The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G flaunts its flip-style foldable design and comes in two color options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. Key features include dual 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED displays, a triple camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC with 512 GB storage, a 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging, and more.

The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G sports a 3.64-inch external LTPO AMOLED 120 Hz screen that offers customizable 3D animated pets and quick shortcuts to apps like TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp. The main display is a 6.9-inch 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Infinix highlights the ZERO Flip’s durability, with its 400,000-fold hinge designed to last.

The phone features a mini DV mode when folded, offering a more compact grip for video recording. AI-powered vlog features and video templates also add to its video-making capabilities. It is equipped with a triple-camera system of a 50 MP main camera + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 150° FoV, and a 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core SoC delivering powerful performance for a foldable phone. It is available in 8 GB RAM (+8 GB extended) and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 with 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Infinix ZERO Flip 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers