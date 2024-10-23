In a significant move to safeguard citizens from international fraud, India’s Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has unveiled the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System. This initiative aims to tackle the rising threat of spoofed calls that disguise themselves as local numbers, thereby misleading recipients.

Developed by the Department of Communications (DoT) in partnership with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), the new system is designed to detect and block calls that appear to originate from Indian numbers (+91-xxxxxxxxx) but are actually coming from overseas. This tactic is commonly used by scammers to impersonate government officials or create urgency, often leading to panic among unsuspecting individuals.

Initial reports indicate that the system has made a remarkable impact, achieving a 90% block rate on spoofed calls within just 24 hours of operation. Approximately 1.35 crore calls were identified as fraudulent and blocked, preventing these scams from reaching Indian telecom subscribers.

Despite this promising start, the DoT recognizes that fraudsters may adapt and employ other tactics. To further bolster public safety, the department encourages citizens to remain vigilant. If you receive a suspicious call – even one that shows an Indian number – you can report it through the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi platform.

The DoT has reiterated its commitment to combating cybercrime and ensuring the safety of citizens against these deceptive practices. As the fight against international scams continues, this system represents a proactive step towards a more secure communication environment in India.