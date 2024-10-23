Logitech India has launched a new Bluetooth-enabled wireless mouse in India, the Logitech M196 which is designed to enhance productivity without breaking the bank. The affordable mouse promises effortless connectivity and a comfortable design, making it an ideal choice for everyday tasks.

The Logitech M196 sports a user-friendly design available in three color options – Graphite, Off-White, and Rose. It comes with precise control for easy navigation, enabling smooth scrolling through documents and efficient cursor management on a variety of surfaces.

The M196 connects to any Bluetooth-enabled computer with a long-lasting battery life of up to 12 months. The Logitech M196 Bluetooth mouse is available for ₹1,125 across retailers.

Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India, said, “There’s a growing need in the evolving digital world for reliable peripherals that seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. The M196 is a comfortable budget-friendly mouse that simply works to help you navigate the digital landscape and focus on what is needed.”

Logitech is also committed to sustainability, with all products certified carbon neutral and efforts to use renewable energy in manufacturing. The M196 incorporates certified post-consumer recycled plastic, giving a second life to materials from old electronics – 67% for the Graphite variant and 66% for the Off-white and Rose options.