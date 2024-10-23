Qatar Airways launches the world’s first Boeing 777 equipped with SpaceX’s Starlink technology, marking a significant milestone in in-flight connectivity. The inaugural flight from Doha to London is set to redefine the passenger experience by providing high-speed internet access at 35,000 feet.

Starlink, the largest satellite constellation globally, offers reliable connectivity, enabling passengers to stay connected, stream entertainment, watch live sports, play online games, or work efficiently – all facilitated by a user-friendly ‘one-click-access’ feature.

The Starlink technology not only enhances passenger experience but also establishes several industry firsts for Qatar Airways:

The first Starlink-equipped Boeing Widebody 777.

The first Starlink integration on a Qatar Airways passenger aircraft.

The first Starlink-equipped passenger aircraft in the MENA region.

The first Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for a Boeing aircraft featuring Starlink.

The largest passenger aircraft to be equipped with Starlink technology.

The longest-range passenger aircraft equipped with Starlink.

Qatar Airways plans to expand its fleet of Starlink-equipped aircraft, aiming to include 12 Boeing 777-300s by the end of 2024. The airline also intends to equip its entire Boeing 777 fleet with this technology by 2025, ahead of its original schedule. Following this initiative, the Airbus A350 fleet is set to adopt Starlink technology in the summer of 2025.

Regarding this, Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said, “We are thrilled to launch our first Starlink-equipped flight, proving once again why Qatar Airways is at the forefront of the aviation industry. This milestone, paired with our commitment to rapidly roll-out Starlink across our entire modern fleet, demonstrates our relentless pursuit of offering passengers an in-flight experience that transcends the constraints of traditional air travel. By providing Starlink reliable, seamless internet on board, we are connecting people to the things they love the most even at 35,000 feet, making every journey with us a memorable one.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said, “Overtime, you’ll find it just gets better and better. This is the minimum, and it only gets better from here.”