WhatsApp has unveiled a series of significant updates aimed at transforming how users manage their contacts, emphasizing privacy and convenience across devices. The company announced that these enhancements will allow users to add and manage contacts more effectively, particularly from WhatsApp Web and Windows.

Previously, adding contacts was limited to mobile devices, where users could either input a phone number manually or scan a QR code. The upcoming changes will enable users to manage contacts directly through WhatsApp on various linked devices, making the process more streamlined and accessible.

One of the standout features is the ability to save a contact exclusively within WhatsApp. This option is particularly useful for those who share their phones or who manage both work and personal accounts on a single device. Additionally, this feature will facilitate the restoration of contacts when switching devices or after losing a phone.

Contacts saved solely on WhatsApp will remain recoverable, providing peace of mind for users concerned about data loss. WhatsApp has also indicated plans to enable contact management through usernames in the future, which will enhance privacy by allowing users to communicate without needing to share their phone numbers.

WhatsApp is rolling out the Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS), a new encrypted system designed specifically for handling contacts. IPLS allows users to create contacts within WhatsApp and choose whether to sync them with their phone or keep them exclusively on the app.

Key features of IPLS include:

Privacy Technology: The system employs advanced cryptographic methods to safeguard contact lists while allowing for identity verification.

Third-party Auditing: WhatsApp has partnered with Cloudflare to conduct independent audits of IPLS's cryptographic security, enhancing the overall integrity of the system.

The IPLS infrastructure leverages WhatsApp’s existing technologies, including key transparency and hardware security modules, to provide users with a secure and efficient way to manage their contacts without the risk of losing them during device changes or app reinstalls.

The new WhatsApp contact management feature will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks and months, aiming to significantly enhance user experience and privacy.