ideaForge Technology Limited has made a smart move in the Indian drone industry by launching the FLYGHT Franchise, the country’s first app-based Drone as a Service (DaaS) model. The new service is set to empower large enterprises and organizations to leverage UAV technology flexibly while benefiting from ideaForge’s extensive operational expertise.

Mr. Ezhilan Nanmaran, Head of Product and Strategic Partnerships at ideaForge, said, “The FLYGHT Franchise model is crafted to empower both individuals and organizations by enabling them to utilize advanced drone technology with AI capabilities, while benefiting from ideaForge’s full support. This marks a transformative step in driving the adoption of drone technology to enhance security, monitoring, and asset inspection across various industries.”

As UAVs become increasingly essential in sectors such as public safety, infrastructure, and government services, the FLYGHT Franchise offers a unique opportunity for businesses to tap into drone solutions while enjoying entrepreneurial independence. The model is timely, given the rapid growth of the drone market in India.

Exclusive Service Rights : Franchisees are granted exclusive rights to operate within their designated service areas, minimizing competition.

: Franchisees are granted exclusive rights to operate within their designated service areas, minimizing competition. Operational and Marketing Support : Comprehensive assistance in operations and marketing helps franchisees establish their businesses effectively.

: Comprehensive assistance in operations and marketing helps franchisees establish their businesses effectively. Scalable Business Framework: The model provides multiple revenue streams through clients in various sectors, including government, public safety, and private enterprises.

Franchisees can engage in a diverse range of applications, such as traffic and parking management, security solutions, urban planning, emergency response, and inventory management. The FLYGHT Franchise model opens up numerous possibilities, including:

Traffic and Parking Management : Drones can monitor traffic patterns and manage parking violations, improving overall flow.

: Drones can monitor traffic patterns and manage parking violations, improving overall flow. Security Solutions : Enhance safety with drone surveillance in campuses and public spaces.

: Enhance safety with drone surveillance in campuses and public spaces. City Planning & Development : Assist local governments in monitoring illegal constructions and waste disposal.

: Assist local governments in monitoring illegal constructions and waste disposal. Emergency Response : Deploy drones for rapid assessments during fires, floods, and accidents.

: Deploy drones for rapid assessments during fires, floods, and accidents. Wildlife & Environment Monitoring : Utilize drones for tracking wildlife, detecting forest fires, and combatting poaching.

: Utilize drones for tracking wildlife, detecting forest fires, and combatting poaching. Asset Inspection: Conduct fast and safe inspections in challenging locations with drone technology.

The FLYGHT Franchise comes with a startup package that includes operational guidance, maintenance support, pricing assistance, and compliance with regulations. The initial investment ranges from ₹30 to ₹50 lakh, with a franchise fee of ₹10 lakh and a payback period of 20 to 24 months.

The FLYGHT service is deployed in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal. The ideaForge is poised to lead the charge in transforming UAV deployment across India.