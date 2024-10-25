OnePlus has officially introduced OxygenOS 15, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing user experience through a combination of speed, sleek design, and advanced AI features. The new operating system promises to deliver an industry-leading “Fast & Smooth” experience, incorporating valuable user feedback to ensure it meets the needs of its community.

Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS Product, emphasized the brand’s dedication to its “Never Settle” philosophy, stating, “With OxygenOS 15, we aim to create a product that resonates with our users, integrating advanced and meaningful AI features alongside a unique design crafted with their input. This release sets a new standard for software performance and productivity.”

Key Features of OxygenOS 15

Fast and smooth experience with parallel processing: OxygenOS 15 introduces innovative Parallel Processing technology, which refines animation interactions for a seamless experience, even during heavy multitasking. Users can switch between over 20 applications without encountering interruptions, ensuring stable performance across the board. Additionally, the OS has been optimized to free up nearly 20% of system storage compared to OxygenOS 14, enhancing efficiency and providing more room for apps and files.

AI-powered productivity and creativity: The new operating system takes AI to new heights, particularly in photography. Features like AI Detail Boost enhance low-resolution images to stunning 4K quality, while AI Unblur corrects blurry photos instantly. The AI Reflection Eraser removes reflections from images, ensuring that every shot is perfect.

Partnering with Google for enhanced productivity: OnePlus introduces Intelligent Search, enabling users to search their device through natural language queries. Thanks to the innovative Circle to Search feature, users can quickly search for images or text by simply drawing on the screen. Pass Scan enables users to quickly scan paper or digital boarding passes. Furthermore, AI Notes facilitates effective note-taking, transcribing spoken thoughts and refining them into polished content.AI Reply has been incorporated within the AI Toolbox, which is accessible from the smart sidebar. This feature intelligently understands the conversations you have with your friends and generates contextually relevant replies. When you’re using chat apps, AI Reply will automatically activated within your AI Toolbox, ready for your immediate use.

Google Gemini, AI assistant: The Google Gemini app will be integrated as the default AI assistant to elevate your creative capabilities and operational experience. Chat with Gemini to get help writing, planning, learning, and even more. Additionally, with innovative experiences such as Gemini Live, you can engage in natural conversations with Gemini, utilizing just your voice. Gemini Live will soon be available in 40+ languages.

A fresh design reflecting unique creativity: OxygenOS 15 comes with a distinctive visual style that highlights OnePlus’ personality, featuring new icons, boot animations, and design elements that enhance user interaction. It also introduces Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across the OS creating a natural and harmonious visual experience. The new OneTake feature enhances the visual appeal of unlocking the phone, while the well-received Open Canvas is now available on more Candybar OnePlus devices. Additionally, the new “Share with iPhone” feature simplifies file sharing across platforms, making it easier for users to transfer documents and media.

Enhanced privacy and security: OnePlus is committed to ensuring user data is safe with OxygenOS 15. The OS leverages Google Play Protect for live threat detection, while advanced theft protection features can automatically lock the device in suspicious situations. Users can also remotely lock their phones and enable offline protection if the device is taken offline, adding an extra layer of defense.

OnePlus plans to launch the open beta version of OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus 12 5G starting 30th October 2024, with select AI features expected to roll out by the end of November. Users are encouraged to stay connected with the OnePlus Community for ongoing updates regarding new features and enhancements.