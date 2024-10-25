boAt has expanded its smartwatch lineup with its newly launched boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch following the recent launch of the boAt Ultima Regal. The new addition combines style and functionality, is equipped with Bluetooth calling with a built-in HD microphone and speaker, and offers turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapmyIndia, ensuring users can navigate seamlessly while on the go.

The boAt Lunar Discovery sports a 1.39-inch HD display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and comes with IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance. Users can easily activate the display with a wake gesture and customize their watch faces using the DIY Watch Face Studio, allowing for a personalized touch.

The Lunar Discovery is powered by a 260 mAh battery delivering up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge. If Bluetooth calling is enabled, the battery lasts for about 4 days. Running on the Crest+ OS, the smartwatch boasts over 700 workout modes, along with global fitness challenges where users can earn boAt Coins as rewards.

The Crest App offers Health monitoring allowing users to track metrics such as heart rate, SpO2 levels, energy scores, and sleep patterns. The watch also integrates with popular fitness platforms like Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

Beyond fitness and health tracking, the Lunar Discovery offers a variety of user-friendly features, including an SOS alert for emergencies, quick replies to messages, Do Not Disturb mode, and controls for camera and music. It also includes customizable reminders, and easy QR code access.

The smartwatch comes in six vibrant colors – Active Black, Brown, Active Blue, Cherry Blossom, Mint Green, and Metal Black. The boAt Lunar Discovery Smartwatch is priced at ₹1,099 as a part of an introductory offer and is available for purchase on platforms including boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Myntra.

boAt Lunar Discovery Price, Availability, & Offers