OPPO India has launched its latest A-series smartphone -the OPPO A3x in India at ₹8,999 featuring MIL-STD-810H Military-grade durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 SoC, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, Splash Touch technology, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W charging, and more.

The OPPO A3x provides Military-grade shock resistance with its MIL-STD-810H certification along with IP54 dust and water-resistant design and Splash Touch technology. It offers an ultra-slim 7.68 mm design with 187 grams in weight and comes in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue color options.

The front side sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Panda Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 octa-core SoC with Adreno 610 GPU, 4 GB RAM (with +4 GB virtual RAM), up to 128 GB storage (with up to 1 TB expandable via microSD card), 5,100 mAh battery with 45W charging, and runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

Cameras include a single 8 MP f/2.0 camera on the rear side with LED flash and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front. Other features include a side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Ultra Volume Mode up to 300% volume boost, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS + GLONASS, and 4G connectivity with dual SIM.

OPPO A3x Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch HD+ display, (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution), 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, MIL-STD-810H certified, Military-grade durability, IP54 ratings dust and water-resistant, 7.68 mm slim, 187 grams weight

6.67-inch HD+ display, (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution), 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, MIL-STD-810H certified, Military-grade durability, IP54 ratings dust and water-resistant, 7.68 mm slim, 187 grams weight Software: ColorOS 14, Android 14

ColorOS 14, Android 14 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 GPU: Adreno 610 Graphics (1,050 MHz)

Adreno 610 Graphics (1,050 MHz) Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, up to 1 TB expandable via microSD card

64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, up to 1 TB expandable via microSD card Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0, LED flash

Single 8 MP f/2.0, LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Splash Touch, USB Type-C, 300% volume boost via Ultra Volume Mode, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS + GLONASS

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Splash Touch, USB Type-C, 300% volume boost via Ultra Volume Mode, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM

4G network, dual SIM Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

OPPO A3x Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: OPPO India online store, Amazon. in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores

OPPO India online store, Amazon. in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores Offers: TBD

Get OPPO A3x on OPPO.com/in