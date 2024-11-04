Telegram has rolled out a significant update with version 11.3.0, introducing a host of features designed to improve user interaction and functionality. These enhancements include faster video loading, playback speed options, last edit timestamps, and new media attachment capabilities, among others.

Among the major features of this update is the revamped video player for large channel uploads, which now automatically selects the optimal video quality based on your internet connection. This means users can enjoy quicker loading times while also saving on data usage.

Viewers can manually adjust quality settings to High, Medium, or Low by tapping the gear icon during playback. iOS users will benefit from improved Picture-in-Picture Mode, allowing them to continue watching videos while navigating through chats with a simple swipe up. Additionally, Telegram has optimized video compression for channel owners, ensuring high-quality content is shared without needing pre-processing.

Telegram update also brings the video playback speed adjustment. Users can now hold the right side of the video to activate a 1.5x speed, and slide to increase it up to 2.5x. A quick release will return the playback speed to normal. Android users can also enjoy convenient skipping features by double-tapping the video’s sides to jump ahead or rewind by 10 seconds.

Telegram now allows users to edit sent messages to add previously forgotten media attachments with just two taps. This feature saves the hassle of deleting and resending messages. Users can also re-edit photos or swap media attachments seamlessly.

To improve message transparency, edited messages will now display a timestamp indicating when they were last modified. For ongoing edits, the latest modification time will be shown. Detailed read receipts will also inform users when messages are opened in small groups and private chats.

Group and channel owners can now create chat-specific hashtags, allowing for easier navigation of discussions. For example, tapping on #travel will show results from the entire platform, while #travel@durov will filter results to that specific channel.

In addition, bots and mini apps can now benefit from revenue sharing from Telegram Ads, enabling them to fund their development. This update allows bots to send up to 30 messages per second for free, with the option to increase this limit to 1,000 messages per second for larger services.

Users can now see detailed counts for specific reactions by pressing and holding the reaction counters on their posts. In celebration of Halloween, Telegram has also introduced limited-time gifts, adding a festive touch to the messaging experience.

These exciting updates are now live for all iOS users and for Android users who downloaded Telegram directly from telegram.org/android or via the Google Play Store.