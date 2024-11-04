HMD Global has partnered with Xplora, a well-known provider of children’s smartwatches, aimed at promoting responsible technology usage among young people. This partnership seeks to develop smartphones designed specifically for youth, addressing the increasing demand from parents for safer digital solutions tailored to their children’s needs. The collaboration aims to provide a safe and balanced introduction to the digital world.

The initiative arose from a global survey of 10,000 parents, revealing that more than half regretted giving their child a smartphone too soon, citing adverse effects on family dynamics, sleep, exercise, and social interaction. To combat these challenges, HMD and Xplora are developing innovative solutions that empower parents to better manage their children’s screen time, navigate social media safely, and promote a healthy digital lifestyle.

The collaboration aligns with HMD’s Better Phone Project, which emphasizes creating healthier tech alternatives for children and teens. The new smartphone concepts will cater to the unique needs of younger users, providing essential features without unnecessary distractions.

Commenting on the partnership with Xplora, CEO and chairman of HMD, Jean-Francois Baril said, “We are excited to join forces with Xplora to deliver tech solutions tailored to the unique needs of children and young people. At Human Mobile Devices, putting ‘human’ at the core of everything we do is in our DNA. Our teams oversee the complete development process, from software to hardware, ensuring top-tier quality, certification, and security. This allows us to foster a healthy and positive relationship with technology – providing all the essential features, without any unnecessary distractions.”

Xplora CEO, Sten Kirkbak, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with HMD in our expansion into the youth market. This partnership not only delivers the best possible tech devices for our customers but also expands our products allowing our customers to continue their journey with Xplora beyond the smartwatch stage.”

The first showcase of these products is set for March 2025 at the Mobile World Congress, where Xplora plans to highlight its expanded offerings in the youth market.