realme has announced its most anticipated flagship smartphone of the year, the realme GT7 Pro, during a launch event in China. Key highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus 6,000 nits micro-curved display from Samsung, 50 MP Sony IMX906 main camera + 50 MP IMX882 3x telephoto camera, 6,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 Mars design, NEXT AI, realme UI 6.0, and more. The realme GT7 Pro will be launching in India on 26th November and will be India’s first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The realme GT7 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone in the country powered by the powerful 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked at 4.32 GHz and paired with Adreno 830 GPU (1,100 MHz), up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. It also includes an 11,480mm² dual VC cooling system and Sky Communication System 2.0, which utilizes a self-developed dual-sided antenna for enhanced gaming performance.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung along with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. The realme GT7 Pro flaunts its IP68 + IP69 rated Mars design with a unique texture that mirrors the rugged terrain of Mars, achieved through multi-layer Anti-Glare technology.

The camera setup includes a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor size and OIS support, along with a 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with AI Zoom Ultra Clarity and 120x hybrid zoom, and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. The front side offers Sony’s 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

It packs a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 10% silicon content for enhanced efficiency. The smartphone supports 120W fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in just 14 minutes. The realme GT7 Pro runs on Android 15 with the new realme UI 6.0 promising 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and more.

The price for the realme GT7 Pro starts at 3,699 Yuan (~US $521 or ~₹43,845 in India) for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, 3,899 Yuan (~US $549 or ~₹46,214 in India) for 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, 3,999 Yuan (~US $563 or ~₹47,400 in India) for 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model, 4,299 Yuan (~US $605 or ~₹50,956 in India) for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model, and 4,799 Yuan (~US $676 or ~₹56,882 in India) for 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage model.

The smartphone is now available to order in China and will go on sale on 11th November 2024. The launch offers include a 100 Yuan discount on the base model i.e. 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

realme GT7 Pro Price In China, Availability, & Offers