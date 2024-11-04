Samsung India has opened its largest Experience Store in Gurugram, located at the DLF CyberHub, a key destination for entertainment, lifestyle, and business. Spanning an impressive 3,000 square feet, the new space offers a comprehensive showcase of Samsung’s mobile devices and connected technologies.

Situated in one of Gurugram’s most vibrant areas, the store caters to the city’s tech-savvy residents with interactive zones designed to highlight Samsung’s flagship smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem. Visitors can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences that demonstrate the versatility and innovation of Samsung products.

To celebrate the grand opening, Samsung India has introduced special promotions for early visitors. Customers can purchase the Galaxy Fit3 for ₹1,999 with select Galaxy purchases and earn double SmartClub points on all transactions.

The store prioritizes personalized engagement, featuring on-site Samsung experts who assist customers in exploring the latest products and identifying solutions tailored to their individual needs and lifestyles. The store also serves as an after-sales service point for Samsung smartphones, providing the added convenience of booking home service calls for other Samsung consumer electronics.

Samsung’s ‘Learn @ Samsung’ initiative enhances the interactive experience by offering workshops on topics such as AI, doodling, photography, fitness, and productivity. These sessions aim to educate and inspire visitors, helping them leverage technology to enhance their skills and interests.

Speaking about the new store, Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business, Samsung India, said, “Our new Experience Store at DLF CyberHub represents a major milestone in Samsung’s efforts to bring advanced, seamlessly-integrated technology closer to consumers. This store is more than just a retail space; it provides a vision of the future of connected living, where our SmartThings ecosystem and mobile experiences come together to enhance everyday life.

Building on the success of our experience stores nationwide, this CyberHub location aims to elevate customer engagement through hands-on demonstrations, personalized consultations, and immersive zones showcasing our latest innovations. We invite consumers to discover and experience the cutting-edge technology that is redefining how we live, work, and connect.”