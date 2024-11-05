Excitel has launched its revamped Cable-Cutter plan in Hyderabad, bringing a new level of convenience and entertainment to users in the region. This follows the expansion of the earlier Excitel TV plan in Hyderabad at ₹734 per month which offers up to 400 Mbps speed, IPTV, and access to 21 OTT apps. Now the company offers a new Cable-Cutter Plan with 400 Mbps speed, IPTV, and 37 OTT Apps.

The new offering expands Excitel’s content lineup through strategic partnerships with major streaming services, providing access to popular platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Alt Balaji, and Sun NXT, among many others. The aim is to give consumers the flexibility to enjoy high-quality regional and international content all in one package.

The new Cable-Cutter plan offers a comprehensive entertainment experience plans starting at ₹554 per month.

High-Speed Internet: With speeds of up to 400 Mbps, users can enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing.

IPTV: Over 300 live TV channels are included, providing access to regional television content along with a wide range of premium options.

Over 300 live TV channels are included, providing access to regional television content along with a wide range of premium options. OTT Access: Subscribers get access to 36 regional OTT platforms and popular international streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Aha, and Alt Balaji. These platforms ensure there’s something for everyone, from the latest Bollywood movies to regional hits and international series.

Excitel’s expanded Cable-Cutter plan is designed to cater to the growing demand for cost-effective yet high-quality entertainment options. Excitel is reaffirming its commitment to providing superior service to users across Hyderabad and the larger Telangana region. The new Cable-Cutter plans are available for subscribers in Hyderabad and will likely expand to other regions in the future.

Speaking about this partnership, Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-founder of Excitel, stated, “At Excitel, we are combining unlimited home internet with unlimited home entertainment by partnering with the OTT platforms that resonate with the people of Hyderabad. Our internal study indicates that nearly 9 out of 10 viewers in Hyderabad and Telangana engage with regional content at least once a week, with over 50% watching daily.

Excitel’s plans in Hyderabad are designed to meet the increasing interest and strong demand for regional content, featuring over 37 OTT platforms and more than 300 live TV channels. The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for our users throughout the city.”