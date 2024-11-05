OPPO and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have announced the expansion of their partnership, focusing on developing AI imaging technology. The collaboration has been taken to new heights with increased funding and technological investment from OPPO, resulting in the upgrade of their PolyU-OPPO Joint Innovation Lab to the Joint Innovation Research Centre.

OPPO has pledged a substantial investment of RMB 30 million over the next five years to fuel research and development in AI imaging technology. This funding will provide critical resources to push the boundaries of imaging innovation. The expanded partnership will zero in on advancing AI-powered imaging solutions, exploring new techniques that enhance image quality, clarity, and overall user experience.

The collaboration aims to promote the next generation of AI imaging experts. Through the joint efforts of OPPO and PolyU, the partnership will support the training and development of PhD students and postdoctoral researchers. This will help foster a new wave of talent equipped with the skills to drive future advancements in imaging technology.

By strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry, this partnership aligns with the broader goals of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The initiative will contribute to the region’s ongoing efforts to integrate innovation and technological development across borders.

The upgraded research centre builds on the successes of the PolyU-OPPO Joint Innovation Lab, which has already made significant strides in AI imaging. Some of the lab’s previous accomplishments include:

The development and implementation of AI imaging algorithms like AI super-resolution and HDR imaging, both of which have been integrated into OPPO’s consumer products.

Pioneering work in image restoration, detail enhancement, and interactive image/video editing technologies.

The cultivation of talent, with many PhD and postdoctoral researchers having gone on to contribute to OPPO’s innovations in AI imaging.

This strengthened partnership between OPPO and PolyU is set to drive innovation in AI imaging, with the potential to revolutionize smartphone photography and videography. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and developing top-tier talent, OPPO and PolyU aim to create smarter, more powerful imaging solutions that will define the future of mobile photography.

In addition to pushing the boundaries of AI imaging, this collaboration contributes to the broader goals of technological advancement and talent development within the Greater Bay Area, helping to solidify the region’s position as a global hub for technological innovation.