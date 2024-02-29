Excitel, a Home internet startup, recently introduced its new exciting broadband plan named ‘Excitel TV,’ an IPTV service exclusively available for its Delhi-NCR customers. The company has now expanded its Excitel TV service to Hyderabad following a successful rollout in Delhi.

The newly introduced service, dubbed ‘Cable Cutter plan,’ is poised to revolutionize home entertainment by combining traditional television viewing with premium over-the-top (OTT) content, all while delivering blazing-fast internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps. The service offers access to premium cable TV and Free-to-Air channels, including popular networks like Star Plus HD and Colors HD.

To revolutionize TV consumption, Excitel aims to provide a cost-effective home entertainment option that caters to the diverse preferences of its users. Excitel TV offers 21 OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Nammaflix, and Aha Telugu, all supported by high-speed internet reaching up to 400 Mbps.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, said, “After the successful launch of Excitel IPTV in Delhi, we are excited to extend our top-notch user experience to the people of Hyderabad. Acknowledging the need for comprehensive content packages, we have partnered with the leading IPTV provider Ulka TV to elevate the entertainment viewing experience from conventional television channels to premium OTT selections. Our aim is to offer uninterrupted luxury and high-speed home entertainment, all within the comfort of your own home.”

Excitel TV Plan Details

The Excitel TV plans details are as follows:

Last year, the company unveiled its BIG SCREEN plan to over 35 cities starting at ₹1,299 price and offers a Mini Home Theater and a Smart TV and also comes with up to 400 Mbps speed, 16 OTT platforms, and 550+ Live TV Channels.