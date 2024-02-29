realme gears up for its upcoming realme 12 Series 5G smartphones set to launch on 6th March in India and today the company announced that pre-booking is now available for the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G starting today i.e. 29th February. After the company introduced the realme 12 Pro 5G and realme 12 Pro+ 5G in India last month, realme India is all set to launch the realme 12 Series 5G in India, the company has already started teasing the realme 12+ 5G.

Starting from 29th February at 2 PM, customers can pre-book the realme 12+ 5G (8 GB + 128 GB variant) on realme.com and Flipkart. The pre-booking ends on 5th March at 11:59 PM, which means it will run about 5 days starting from today.

realme is offering limited-time offers valued at over ₹3,000 for pre-order customers which include a ₹1,000 discount, an additional ₹1,000 discount for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, 6 months no-cost EMI on Flipkart.com and 9 months no-cost EMI on realme.com, 1 year complete mobile protection on Flipkart and 1 year screen damage protection worth ₹1,149 on realme.com. Similar offers are available for customers who pre-order the realme 12 5G.

The first sale of the realme 12 Series 5G will begin on 6th March at 3 PM until 10th March. The smartphones will go on sale on realme.com, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores. realme is extending exclusive offers at mainline stores, including complimentary realme accessories and one-time screen replacement services.

The company has already revealed some key features of the realme 12+ 5G including the Sony LYT600 camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a premium vegan leather finish with IP54 dust and water resistance rating, and the innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology for enhanced user experience.

Meanwhile, the realme 12 5G is set to feature a powerful 108 MP rear camera with 3x in-sensor zoom and a secondary camera. It will also sport an identical design to its elder sibling – the realme 12+ 5G. Stay tuned for the official launch on 6th March for more exciting updates on realme 12 Series 5G.

