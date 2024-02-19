After the company introduced the realme 12 Pro 5G and realme 12 Pro+ 5G in India last month, realme India is all set to launch another smartphone which is likely the realme 12+ 5G. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone with a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) saying the ultimate value mid-ranger is arriving soon.

realme India tweeted, “Reset everything because it’s going to be a power-packed one more + 🔥 The ultimate value mid-ranger is arriving soon.🤯 Watch out! #OneMorePlus Know more: https://bit.ly/3UJ3utM.” Another tweet teasing the cameras says, “Adding the + to the camera tech, watch out for the reveal 🔎#OneMorePlus Know more: https://bit.ly/3UJ3utM.”

The teaser page on its official website does not explicitly mention the device’s name, but it hints at the arrival of a “One More Plus” model strongly suggesting the realme 12+ 5G. Teasers on the microsite also showcase a captivating Green faux leather finish, accompanied by promises of “unseen 12 upgrades.”

More details on the upcoming realme smartphone will be revealed closer to the launch and further details regarding its pricing and offers will be available once the smartphone is launched.

Source