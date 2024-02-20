Xiaomi is all set to launch its camera-centric flagship smartphone – the Xiaomi 14 in India on 7th March. The company has officially announced the launch with a tweet following the global debut of the Xiaomi 14 Series at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) later this month. Xiaomi India tweeted, “Lighting up a path for the coming legend.🌟#Xiaomi14 is ready to capture all the illuminating moments. Stay tuned! #XiaomixLeica.”

For those unfamiliar, the Xiaomi 14 made its debut in China last year with its primary 50 MP Leica Summilux lens, a 1.5K OLED flat 120 Hz LTPO display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, 4,610mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 14 will be sold on Amazon.in as well as, mi.com, and other retail channels. More details including its pricing and offers will be revealed soon once the smartphone is launched in the country.