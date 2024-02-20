Vi, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has made significant strides in enhancing its network capacity across Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. This strategic upgrade is aimed at delivering an improved digital experience to over 30 million Vi customers in these regions, setting the stage for enhanced connectivity in the digital era.

In an official announcement today, Vi revealed its commitment to fortifying its network infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of consumers in an increasingly digital landscape. This initiative comes amidst the company’s recent indication of gearing up to introduce 5G services within the next 6 to 7 months.

Commenting on the announcement, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said, “Our commitment to providing unmatched connectivity solutions and exceptional customer experiences places us at the forefront of Digital India. The network upgrade across these four circles underscores our ongoing national efforts to empower our customers by unleashing the boundless benefits of the digital highway.

This development aims to meet our customers’ increasing digital needs, ensuring reliable connectivity, faster data speeds, improved performance, and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

With the upgraded network capacity, Vi customers can look forward to enhanced network performance, facilitating faster speeds for a wide array of digital activities, including work, education, social interactions, and entertainment. Vi’s spectrum bandwidth augmentation spans across multiple LTE bands, encompassing the 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 2,500 MHz frequencies.

Vi’s proactive approach to network enhancement underscores its unwavering commitment to providing reliable and seamless digital connectivity solutions. The completion of network infrastructure upgrades across the four circles underscores Vi’s dedication to ensuring an optimal digital experience for its user base.

Furthermore, Vi reaffirms its pledge to empower customers in the digital age, enabling their transition into digital natives. The telecom operator underscores its strategic focus on capital investments in 17 priority circles, aimed at expanding high-speed broadband network coverage and capacity to meet the burgeoning demands of today’s digital ecosystem.