iQOO is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone – the iQOO Z9 5G in India under the iQOO Z Series lineup. The company has teased the smartphone to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and Sony IMX882 primary camera alongside other details of the smartphone in a teaser page on Amazon.in.

The teaser shows the upcoming smartphone to feature a dual camera setup on the rear side with the primary camera utilizing a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC showcasing its performance benchmarks from AnTuTu 10 with a score of 734K points.

The iQOO Z9 5G will be the successor to the iQOO Z7 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Sony IMX882 OIS features will be significant upgrades from its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to offer a 120 Hz display and fast 44W charging.

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in. More details are expected to be revealed soon once the smartphone is closer to launch.

Source