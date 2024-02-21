OPPO F25 Pro is launching in India on 29th February, the company has confirmed with a tweet today highlighting its Lava Red color edition and 4K camera. OPPO India tweeted, “Unleash your full potential! Simply irresistible in Lava Red, featuring a stunning 4K camera back to front for vibrant clarity–the #OPPOF25Pro5G is truly #BornToFlaunt!.”

OPPO is gearing up to enhance the mid-range smartphone segment in India with its new OPPO F25 Pro, the latest addition to the OPPO F Series lineup. The smartphone is poised to offer a blend of stylish design, powerful features, and affordability.

The Lava Red color option will be an India-exclusive variant while it may also come in an Ocean Blue color variant, both showcasing its sleek gradient design. The Ocean Blue model, in particular, is distinguished by its unique wave-like patterns on the rear panel.

The OPPO F25 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED display with IP65 water-resistant rating and Panda Glass protection and to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It should sport a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

On the camera side, the smartphone is expected to use a 64 MP primary sensor aided by two additional cameras – an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front side, the smartphone may equip a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon.in, OPPO e-store, and other retail channels. The expected price will be under ₹25,000, the exact price will be revealed once the smartphone is launched.