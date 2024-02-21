Infinix Hot 40i, which was launched in India a few days back, is now open for sale on Flipkart priced at ₹9,999 for its huge 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model with offers of up to ₹1,000 and an additional exchange discount. The Flipkart offer includes ₹1,000 off on Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank credit and debit card transactions.

The Infinix Hot 40i is the latest affordable smartphone from the company under the Infinix Hot Series. Features and highlights include a 90 Hz punch-hole display, IP53 water-resistant design, 50 MP dual AI rear cameras with quad-LED ring flash, 32 MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash, T606 octa-core CPU, and 18W fast charging, and more.

The Infinix Hot 40i is powered by UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB storage (up to 2 TB expandable via microSD card), 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and running on Android 13 with XOS13. The smartphone packs dual rear cameras of 50 MP f/2.0 + AI Lens with quad-LED ring flash and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front with dual-LED flash.

The smartphone comes with a Starfall premium IP53 water-resistant design with 8.3 mm thickness and is available in four color variants – Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, and Starfall Green. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole 90 Hz display with a Magic Ring that offers Face Unlock, Background Call, Charging Animation, Charge Completion Reminder, and Low Battery.

Infinix Hot 40i Specifications & Features