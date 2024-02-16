Infinix has launched its latest Hot Series affordable smartphone in India – the Infinix Hot 40i which is priced at ₹9,999 for its huge 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. Features and highlights include a 90 Hz punch-hole display, IP53 water-resistant design, 50 MP dual AI rear cameras with quad-LED ring flash, 32 MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash, T606 octa-core CPU, and 18W fast charging, and more.

The Infinix Hot 40i is a budget-level smartphone powered by UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM (+8GB virtual RAM) and large 256 GB storage (up to 2 TB expandable via microSD card) running on Android 13 with XOS13. The smartphone packs dual rear cameras of 50 MP f/2.0 + AI Lens with quad-LED ring flash and an 32 MP selfie camera on the front with dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 40i sports a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with Magic Ring that offers Face Unlock, Background Call, Charging Animation, Charge Completion Reminder, and Low Battery. Other display features include a 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and 480 nits brightness. It comes with Starfall premium IP53 water-resistant design, 8.3 mm thickness, 190 grams weight, and is available in four color variants – Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, and Starfall Green.

It equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

Infinix Hot 40i Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 480 nits brightness, 8.3 mm thickness, 190 grams

6.6-inch HD+ display, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 480 nits brightness, 8.3 mm thickness, 190 grams Software: Android 13, XOS 13

Android 13, XOS 13 CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card (dedicated)

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual AI Cameras – 50 MP f/2.0 + AI Lens, Quad-LED Ring flash

Dual AI Cameras – 50 MP f/2.0 + AI Lens, Quad-LED Ring flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP, Dual-LED Flash

32 MP, Dual-LED Flash Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Colors: Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green

The Infinix Hot 40i starts at a price of ₹9,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 21st February 2024 on Flipkart.com. Offers include an additional ₹1,000 discount on exchange.

Infinix Hot 40i Price In India, Availability, Offers