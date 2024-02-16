vivo India is all set to launch its latest Y Series smartphone – vivo Y200e 5G in India which is scheduled for 22nd February 2024. Today, the company posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the launch date of the vivo Y200e along with its leather design and the brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan.

vivo India tweeted, “Join Sara as she unveils a new statement of style and innovation. Stay tuned for the grand reveal of the #vivoY200e5G. #StayTuned #ItsMyStyle #vivoYSeries.” Sara Ali Khan will be the brand ambassador for the vivo Y200e.

The vivo Y200e 5G will be the brand’s newest smartphone under the vivo Y Series and will be the first smartphone in the country to feature a durable eco-leather finish design on the back. The teaser shows the upcoming smartphone in Orange color in a leather-finish design while another in Blue color with a glass-like back. The teaser also reveals the smartphone to come with triple cameras on the rear side.

The vivo Y200e 5G is expected to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The vivo Y200e 5G will be sold on Flipkart and vivo India online store. more details will be available once the smartphone is launched next week.