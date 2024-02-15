motorola India has launched its latest moto g series smartphone – the moto g04 at an affordable price of ₹6,999 featuring a 90 Hz punch-hole display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, IP52 water-repellent design, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more. The company recently launched its elder sibling the moto g24 Power in India with a large 6,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging starting at a price of ₹8,999.

The moto g04 is an entry-level budget smartphone powered by the Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box with MyUX. The moto g04 sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. it comes with an IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, and 178.8 grams weight. The moto g04 is available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +8 GB RAM Boost (16 GB RAM total), and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated).

There are two RAM and storage variants of the moto g04 – the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the top model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging (5V, 3A). Cameras include a 16 MP f/2.2 rear and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

moto g04 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams Software & Updates: Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates

Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Single 16 MP f/2.2 primary camera, LED Flash

Single 16 MP f/2.2 primary camera, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio Sensors: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer

Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A)

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A) Colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

The moto g04 starts at a price of ₹6,999 for its base variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and ₹7,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 22nd February 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores.

moto g04 – Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), ₹7,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), ₹7,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage) Availability: 22nd February 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores

22nd February 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and other retail stores Offers: Additional ₹750 off on exchange

Get moto g04 on Flipkart

Know More About moto g04 on motorola.in