Motorola has unveiled its latest moto g Series smartphone in India – the moto g24 Power at ₹8,999 featuring a 90 Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 6,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, Android 14 out-of-the-box, IP52 design, and more. The moto g24 Power is an upgraded variant of the moto g24 with a larger battery, faster charging, and upgraded selfie camera.



The moto g24 Power is a budget smartphone running Android 14 operating system with MyUX and comes in two color variants – Glacier Blue, and Ink Blue. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 dust and splash-resistant design, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4G connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The moto g24 Power is equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera, a dual camera setup of a 50 MP Quad Pixel main with a 2 MP macro, and is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. It comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM options with RAM Boost feature up to +8 GB extended RAM, and 128 GB emMC 5.1 storage expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The price for the moto g24 Power is ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹9,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 7th February 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores. Offers include a ₹750 additional discount on exchange.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, said, “We are delighted to announce the latest addition to our g series franchise – the moto g24 power. Through our g series smartphones, we democratize smartphone experiences by offering advanced features at affordable price points, catering to the growing demands of the Indian mobile phone consumer. This smartphone boasts a premium design and a massive battery along with other class-leading features that allow users to experience sophistication and functionality seamlessly at more accessible price points, making it idle for consumers who are constantly on the move.”

moto g24 Power Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate

Android 14 operating system

12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), Quad Pixel, LED flash

16 MP

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Glacier Blue, Ink Blue

moto g24 Power Price In India, Availability, & Offers