Today, motorola India launched its newest smartphone – the moto g24 Power under its moto g Series lineup and it’s a bumped-up model of its sibling moto g24 with a larger battery, faster charging, and an enhanced selfie camera. We got our hands-on with the moto g24 Power in Ink Blue color and here’s what our initial impressions say after using it quite for a while.

moto g24 Power Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate

Android 14 operating system

12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), Quad Pixel, LED flash

16 MP

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Glacier Blue, Ink Blue

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

From 7th February 2024 on motorola.in, Flipkart, and retail stores

Up to ₹750 off with exchange

The moto g24 Power is an affordable smartphone packed with features and is priced at a starting range of ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The specs and features look promising on paper offering more for the buck, especially Dolby stereo speakers, a large 6,000 mAh battery, and a huge 128 GB storage at this price point.

The highlights and features of the moto g24 Power include a 90 Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 14 out-of-the-box with MyUX, an IP52 rated dust and splash-resistant design, 4G connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in two color variants – Glacier Blue, and Ink Blue which you can see in the images below.

The front side sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting a 33W TurboPower fast charging. There are two RAM variants – it comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM options with RAM Boost feature up to +8 GB extended RAM, and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.

Moving to the cameras, you can see the moto g24 Power is equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera which is an upgrade from the moto g24’s 8 MP camera, a dual camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP Quad Pixel main camera paired with a 2 MP macro as secondary.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers volume controls and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray that supports microSD card. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and Dolby Atmos branding. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for audio enhancements and also stereo loudspeakers for louder and better sound.

The moto g24 Power also runs the Android 14 operating system with MyUX which provides you a bunch of moto additions and perks including moto Gestures, moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, Family Space, Health Connect to manage your health data, privacy controls, enhanced security, and more. You also get a near-stock interface for a clean Android experience with very minimal pre-installed apps while the brand claims to offer three years of security updates which is good.

Early Verdict – moto g24 Power

The moto g24 Power offers an exceptional package at a price of ₹8,999 which includes a smooth 90 Hz display, Dolby-enabled stereo speakers, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a large 128 GB storage at this price, 50 MP Quad Pixel camera, and runs on clean Android 14 with MyUX perks. The moto g24 Power starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the 8 GB RAM variant is ₹1,000 more. We will share more details on its cameras, performance, and other details. Stay tuned for more updates on the moto g24 Power.

