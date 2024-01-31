TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest Spark 20 Series smartphone – the TECNO Spark 20 at a price of ₹10,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. The features and highlights include a 90 Hz display with Dynamic Port feature, a leather finish design (Magic Skin 2.0 Blue color), dual DTS speakers, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, a 50 MP AI rear camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera, both equipped with dual LED Flash.

The TECNO Spark 20 is a budget smartphone featuring a 6.56-inch Dot-in HD+ 90 Hz display with an IP53-rated dust and splash-resistant design and is available in Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) colors. The Magic Skin 2.0 Blue color variant offers a leather-like finish design on its back.

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a large 256 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

Additionally, the camera package includes a 50 MP AI camera along with a 32 MP selfie camera each aided by a dual LED flash. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers with DTS support, USB Type-C, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS/GLONASS.

The price for the TECNO Spark 20 is 10,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and will be available from 2nd February 2024 on Amazon.in. Offers include a complimentary annual OTTPlay subscription worth ₹4,897 on purchasing the smartphone. The subscription provides access to 19 OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and Fancode, among others.

TECNO Spark 20 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch HD+ display, 90 Hz refresh rate, IP53 rated dust and splash resistant

Price In India, Availability, & Offers