After confirming the launch date of Phone (2a) which is scheduled for 5th March, Nothing announced that the tickets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) launch event in India are officially underway. Yesterday, the company confirmed the launch date with a teaser ‘Fresh. Eyes.’ on X (formerly Twitter) adding another smartphone to its portfolio.

The Nothing Phone (2a) launch event is set to take place in Delhi, attendees will receive exclusive Phone (2a) merchandise and the opportunity to meet the members of the Nothing team. Attendees can also get their hands on the Phone (2a), enjoy refreshments at the bar, and explore the community booth, the company said.

Following the keynote, there will be a live music performance from Nothing’s multi-talented design team, as well as Monophonik – a modular electronic music artist who recently performed at Lollapalooza India 2024.

Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Event Details

Date: 5th March 2024

5th March 2024 Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India

Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India Time: 5:00 PM IST

5:00 PM IST Ticket Availability: Tickets for the launch event are now available for purchase exclusively through Paytm Insider. Discounted early bird tickets are available for a limited time using the code: NOTHING80.

Nothing Phone (2a) India Launch Event Tickets On PayTM Insider

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be sold in India on Flipkart with early sign-ups on the Nothing website offering a ₹2,000 discount during the sale. Moreover, registrants who successfully refer others stand a chance to attend the exclusive launch event in Delhi. One lucky winner will also receive a complimentary Nothing Phone (2a) as per the company.

About the Nothing Phone (2a), the specs as per the rumors are a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 50 MP 1/1.5-inch Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 camera coupled with a 50 MP JN1 ultra-wide camera as the rear cameras, and a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.