Nothing has officially announced the launch date of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) which is scheduled for 5th March. The launch date for the upcoming Phone (2a) has been confirmed by the company with a tweet teasing the ‘Fresh. Eyes.’ term. After the Nothing Phone (2), the company is all set to release another smartphone adding to its portfolio, the Phone (2a) is all set to make its debut next month on the 5th.

Nothing tweeted, “Fresh. Eyes. The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT.” In a video teaser, CEO Carl Pei hinted that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will come at a more affordable price point compared to the Nothing Phone (1).

Regarding the phone, Carl Pei said, “At Nothing, we just want to create the best products, irrespective of which product. With Phone (2a), what’s important is great performance and a great camera. That’s what the team has been really focused on, whilst not forgetting about what makes us unique: our design innovation and our software.”

Fresh. Eyes. The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/eE6hPjXOeB — Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2024

According to the rumors the Nothing Phone (2a) will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 50 MP 1/1.5-inch Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 camera coupled with a 50 MP JN1 ultra-wide camera as the rear cameras, and a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be sold in India on Flipkart with early sign-ups on the Nothing website offering a ₹2,000 discount during the sale. Moreover, registrants who successfully refer others stand a chance to attend the exclusive launch event in Delhi. One lucky winner will also receive a complimentary Nothing Phone (2a) as per the company.