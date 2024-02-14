Xiaomi India has launched its latest budget smartphone in India – the Redmi A3 is an entry-level Android Go smartphone starting at a price of ₹7,299 and is the successor to last year’s Redmi A2. Features and highlights include a 90 Hz Gorilla Glass 3 display, Premium Halo Design, 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 5,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C, and more.

The Redmi A3 flaunts its Premium Halo Design using a round dual-camera module on the rear side and a leather-like finish or glass finish back depending on the variants. The smartphone offers three color options – the Olive Green variant which has a leather-like design while the Lake Blue and the Midnight Black variants come with a glass finish back.

It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) GPU, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 10W charging. It is available in three RAM and storage variants – 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 6 GB making a total of 12 GB while the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card on a dedicated slot.

The Redmi A3 runs on the Android 13 Go Edition and comes with a dual camera setup of 8 MP f/2.0 primary and a secondary camera while the front has a 5 MP camera. Other notable features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

Redmi A3 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 8.32 mm thickness, 199 grams (Midnight Black, Lake Blue), 193 grams (Olive Green)

6.71-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 8.32 mm thickness, 199 grams (Midnight Black, Lake Blue), 193 grams (Olive Green) Software: Android 13 (Go Edition)

Android 13 (Go Edition) CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)

IMG PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

3 GB OR 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (8 MP f/2.0 primary camera + secondary camera)

Dual Cameras (8 MP f/2.0 primary camera + secondary camera) Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

The price for the Redmi A3 is ₹7,299 for its base variant 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, ₹8,299 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹9,299 for its top-end 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 23rd February 2024 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. The smartphone can be grabbed at ₹6,999 with a ₹300 additional discount via Mi Exchange. Users can get Redmi Watch 2 Lite worth ₹7,999 at just ₹1,499 while purchasing the Redmi A3.

Redmi A3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,299 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹8,299 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,299 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹7,299 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹8,299 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,299 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd February 2024 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets

23rd February 2024 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets Offers: ₹6,999 with offers for a limited period (₹300 additional discount with Mi Exchange), get Redmi Watch 2 Lite worth ₹7,999 at just ₹1,499

