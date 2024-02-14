Xiaomi India has launched its latest budget smartphone in India – the Redmi A3 is an entry-level Android Go smartphone starting at a price of ₹7,299 and is the successor to last year’s Redmi A2. Features and highlights include a 90 Hz Gorilla Glass 3 display, Premium Halo Design, 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 5,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C, and more.
The Redmi A3 flaunts its Premium Halo Design using a round dual-camera module on the rear side and a leather-like finish or glass finish back depending on the variants. The smartphone offers three color options – the Olive Green variant which has a leather-like design while the Lake Blue and the Midnight Black variants come with a glass finish back.
It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) GPU, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 10W charging. It is available in three RAM and storage variants – 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 6 GB making a total of 12 GB while the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card on a dedicated slot.
The Redmi A3 runs on the Android 13 Go Edition and comes with a dual camera setup of 8 MP f/2.0 primary and a secondary camera while the front has a 5 MP camera. Other notable features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.
Redmi A3 Specifications & Features
- Display & Design: 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 8.32 mm thickness, 199 grams (Midnight Black, Lake Blue), 193 grams (Olive Green)
- Software: Android 13 (Go Edition)
- CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
- Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64 GB OR 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras (8 MP f/2.0 primary camera + secondary camera)
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP
- Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE
- Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging
The price for the Redmi A3 is ₹7,299 for its base variant 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, ₹8,299 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹9,299 for its top-end 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 23rd February 2024 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. The smartphone can be grabbed at ₹6,999 with a ₹300 additional discount via Mi Exchange. Users can get Redmi Watch 2 Lite worth ₹7,999 at just ₹1,499 while purchasing the Redmi A3.
Redmi A3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price: ₹7,299 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹8,299 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,299 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)
- Availability: 23rd February 2024 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets
- Offers: ₹6,999 with offers for a limited period (₹300 additional discount with Mi Exchange), get Redmi Watch 2 Lite worth ₹7,999 at just ₹1,499