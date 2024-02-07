Redmi India is all set to launch its Redmi A3 under its affordable Redmi A-Series lineup. The company has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming Redmi A3 smartphone which is scheduled for this Valentine’s Day i.e. 14th February.

The company has teased the Redmi A3’s Premium Halo Design, a 90 Hz smooth display, 6 GB RAM with 6 GB extended RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Aside from these, the smartphone is expected to come in both glass and leather variants, alongwith a 6.71-inch display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, MediaTek Helio G36, and 4 GB RAM as the base model.

The Redmi A3 will be an entry-level smartphone in the affordable Android category and will be the successor to the Redmi A2 launched last year. The Redmi A2 is an Android Go smartphone featuring MediaTek Helio G36, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.52-inch HD+ 60 Hz display, an 8 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP selfie camera.

The price for the Redmi A3 is expected to be under ₹10,000 in India. We should know more details on the Redmi A3 soon once the smartphone is launched in the country.

Source