Expanding its wearable lineup, Noise has unveiled the NoiseFit Grace, a sleek and feature-packed smartwatch designed specifically for women. Highlights and features of NoiseFit Grace include a round-shaped stainless steel design with functional crown and metallic straps, 1.1-inch AMOLED, IP67 water-resistant rating, Bluetooth calling, 24 x 7 Heart Rate monitor, SpO2 meter, multiple sports modes, 100 watch faces, and dedicated female cycle tracker.

The NoiseFit Grace uses a 1.1-inch round-shaped AMOLED display with a diamond cut pattern and metallic strap making it a fashion-forward accessory. It uses a durable stainless steel design with a functional crown along with an IP67 water-resistant design. The display uses a 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 600 nits brightness.

The smartwatch comes with multiple sports modes, support for over 100 watch faces, Noise Tru Sync technology for seamless Bluetooth calling, and up to 4 days of battery life. The NoiseFit Grace prioritizes health and fitness tracking featuring a comprehensive Noise Health Suite, users can monitor their Heart Rate 24 x 7, measure SpO2 levels, track sleep patterns, manage stress, and utilize a dedicated female cycle tracker.

The smartwatch offers a quick access dial pad, recent call logs, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts. The watch also comes with 4 menu styles, a notification display, weather updates, Reminders, an Alarm, camera control, music control, a calculator, and more.

The NoiseFit Grace comes in three color options – Rose Gold, Metal Silver, and Jet Black and is compatible with the NoiseFit App. The price for the NoiseFit Grace is ₹2,999 (limited period) and will be on Noise’s official website and Flipkart.

NoiseFit Grace Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,999

₹2,999 Availability: GoNoise.com and Flipkart

GoNoise.com and Flipkart Offers: ₹2,999 special price for a limited period

