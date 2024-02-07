Sennheiser has today launched its latest wireless headphones – the ACCENTUM Plus in India at ₹15,990 featuring Hybrid ANC, 37mm dynamic transducer, 50 hours of music playback, 10-minute quick charging, travel-friendly design, multi-device connectivity, support for aptX, and more.

The ACCENTUM Plus is a Bluetooth wireless headphones with Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and equipped with a 37mm dynamic transducer for immersive audio experience. It features an intuitive touch panel on the earcup for gesture controls coupled with the companion app and comes in Black and White color options. Additionally, the app provides a 5-band EQ for personalized audio settings.

The ACCENTUM Plus offers Automatic wind reduction to minimize wind noise during outdoor use and adjustable side-tone for natural call quality. The headphones also come with Multipoint connectivity that enables users to switch between Bluetooth devices without the hassle of re-pairing.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus delivers up to 50 hours of music playback on full charge. It supports 10-min quick charging which offers 5 hours of playback time. The headphones also support music streaming via USB Type-C from devices such as laptops.

The ACCENTUM Plus is designed for travel, it folds flat and comes with a zip-storage case ensuring easy portability. The headphones also come with an audio cable that uses a 3.5mm stereo plug and it’s ideal for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs.

The price for the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus is ₹15,990 and it will be available from 14th February 2024 on Sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in. Pre-booking is available at a special offer price of ₹14,990 from 7th February to 13th February 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Sharma, General Manager – Sennheiser Consumer business in India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the ACCENTUM series to India, representing a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences to our price-conscious listeners. The launch of the ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones reaffirms Sennheiser’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The ACCENTUM Plus sits right in the sweet spot of blissful sound and convenient technology.”

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Price In India, Availability, & Offers