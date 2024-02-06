RAEGR has unveiled its latest power bank solution – the RAEGR MagFix M1 wireless charging power bank with 10,000 mAh capacity and 20W PD output. The power bank uses a magnetic attachment for wireless charging and is specifically tailored for iPhones while also being compatible with other smartphones and portable devices.

The RAEGR MagFix M1 uses Apple’s MagSafe technology for charging and offers up to 10W of Qi Wireless charging. As per the company, the MagFix M1 with its 10,000 mAh capacity can charge the Apple iPhone 15 about 2.5 times.

The MagFix M1 features a sturdy grip with a sleek design and comes in classic Black and Blue color options. The power bank is certified by BIS with premium build quality and prioritizes safety with features to prevent overvoltage, overcurrent, overcharging, and overheating.

The RAEGR MagFix M1 uses a versatile functionality with its 20W PD (Power Delivery) USB Type-C port and an 18W USB Type-A port enabling simultaneous charging of various devices like iPods, iPads, smartwatches, and cameras. In addition, it doubles as a wireless charging pad compatible with Samsung, Google, and other Qi-enabled phones.

Commenting on the launch, Ajesh George, Managing Director of RAEGR, said, “From managing payments, messages, and calls to handling travel and entertainment, a smartphone is an essential companion on life’s journey. Whether you’re a business professional or a college-goer, staying connected is universally crucial. Whether with friends, family, colleagues, or clients, a charged smartphone is vital, especially for the mobile and active.

At RAEGR, we recognize this pivotal role, and our M1 Powerbank stands as the perfect companion for your daily endeavors. Tailored for Apple iPhone users, the RAEGR M1 boasts a compact and premium design, offering an essential power source for those leading busy lives.”

The RAEGR MagFix M1 wireless charging power bank is priced at ₹1,999 (for a limited time) for its 10,000mAh capacity with 20W PD output and is available on Raegr.com and Amazon.in.

RAEGR MagFix M1 Price In India, Availability, & Offers