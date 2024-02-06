realme India recently introduced its two smartphones – realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12 Pro 5G under its realme 12 Pro Series 5G and today the devices go on sale with exciting offers. The realme 12 Pro 5G and realme 12 Pro+ 5G are positioned as camera-centric marvels in their segment. Features and highlights of the smartphones include Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC (realme 12 Pro+ 5G), 50 MP IMX890 with 6x in-sensor zoom paired with a 64 MP OV64B periscope with 3x optical zoom (realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC (realme 12 Pro 5G), 50 MP IMX882 camera paired with a 32 MP telephoto 2x (realme 12 Pro 5G), Vegan Leather design with luxury watch inspired camera module, and debuts with the new realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G Price In India

The price for the realme 12 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹33,999 for its top-variant 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is available starting today i.e. 6th February 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and other retail stores. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G Explorer Red Color Edition will be available from 9th February 2024.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G Offers & Discounts

₹2,000 discount on the realme 12 Pro+ 5G with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with no cost EMI of 12 months on realme.com and Flipkart

Up to ₹2,000 cashback and up to ₹4,000 exchange offer on realme 12 Pro+ 5G with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G is also available at just ₹12 as a down payment.

realme 12 Pro 5G Price In India

The price for the realme 12 Pro 5G starts at ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available starting today i.e. 6th February 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

realme 12 Pro 5G Offers & Discounts

₹2,000 discount on the realme 12 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

No cost EMI of 12 months on realme.com and Flipkart

Up to ₹2,000 cashback and up to ₹4,000 exchange offer on realme 12 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

realme 12 Pro 5G is also available at just ₹12 as a down payment.

