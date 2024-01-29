Today, realme India unveiled its latest realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones – realme 12 Pro 5G and realme 12 Pro+ 5G. Both are camera-centric smartphones in the segment flaunting a premium Vegan Leather design with a luxury watch-inspired camera module, a 120 Hz 10-bit curved AMOLED display, and debuting with the realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is the higher-end 5G smartphone in the series featuring a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The primary highlight of the smartphone is its cameras, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G equips a triple camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS + EIS sensor with 6x in-sensor zoom, a 64 MP f/2.8 OmniVision OV64B periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera on the back, and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone supports ProXDR which analyzes the image content transmitted by the camera, optimizing photo effects for a complete range of brightness and dynamic range.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G, along with its sibling – realme 12 Pro 5G, showcases a Vegan leather + luxurious watch-inspired design on the rear side and comes in three color variants – Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red. It also sports a 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with a 10-bit color depth, Full HD+ resolution, and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Additional display features include a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ and TÜV Rheinland certifications.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC which is clocked up to 2.4 GHz laced with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with extended RAM up to +12 GB. It comes in three RAM and storage variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage all with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage configurations. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on the newest realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification

The price for the realme 12 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹33,999 for its top-variant 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available starting today i.e. 29th January 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM as an early access sale and will go on sale on 6th February 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and in stores near you. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G Explorer Red Color Edition will be available from 9th February 2024. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, and exchange offers.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

