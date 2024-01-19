realme has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming realme 12 Pro Series 5G in India, realme is all set to launch the realme 12 Pro Series 5G on 29th January at 12 noon. Building excitement, the company released a video featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, showcasing the impressive camera capabilities of the upcoming phone.

The teaser emphasizes the “flagship design” and “flagship photography,” underscoring realme’s commitment to meeting users’ expectations. Notably, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G will mark a milestone as the first in the realme number series to feature a 64 MP Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 6x in-sensor zoom. Additionally, the phone will support up to 120x SuperZoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) while the main camera will be equipped with an IMX890 sensor with OIS.

During a media event in Las Vegas, realme showcased its advanced periscope telephoto technology. The phone promises a luxury watch design, a result of realme’s collaboration with Luxury Watch Designer Ollivier Savéo. The company claims the phone offers a premium design experience, previously exclusive to luxury timepieces.

Regarding this, the company said, “The next-generation omni-focal MasterShot Algorithm is a flagship-level architecture that offers the industry’s most advanced computational photography. It integrates the LightFusion Engine for enhanced clarity and tone, plus the NightEye Engine for superior night photography. The Series also features a unique movie portrait filter, allowing effortless capture of striking portraits.”

In partnership with Qualcomm, realme emphasizes enhanced image processing through the MasterShot Algorithm. The realme 12 Pro Series claims to be the first and only device in its segment capable of processing RAW domains, ensuring top clarity, dynamic range, and realism in cinematic portraits.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the Submarine Blue variant, featuring a vegan leather finish with premium silicone material, 30% softer than the previous generation in the realme 11 Pro series. The phone boasts intricate design elements, such as a 3D Jubilee bracelet with diamond patterns on the back and a Golden Fluted bezel with 300 precision-crafted triangular grooves around the camera module. Additionally, a polished sunburst dial with 500 gradient patterns enhances the camera area.

According to rumors, the realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, respectively with RAM and storage of up to 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both phones will run on Android 14 with the new realme UI 5, featuring impressive camera setups, in-display fingerprint sensors, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery.

realme VP Chase confirmed the global availability of the phone, extending its launch to the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The realme 12 Pro Series is poised to make a significant impact on the smartphone market, offering cutting-edge features and innovative design elements. Stay tuned for the official unveiling on 29th January.