Samsung has launched its most anticipated flagships of the year – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday. Today, the company has announced the Indian pricing for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series include up to 120 Hz QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat display with up to 2600 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (S24 Ultra), Samsung Exynos 2400 (S24, S24+), up to 1TB storage, Android 14 with OneUI 6.1, IP68 design, 200 MP OIS camera, 50 MP OIS camera, 10 MP telephoto 3x, 50 MP periscope 5x, up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more

The Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O-Edge display with Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1080 pixels) while both the Galaxy S24+ (6.7-inch) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (6.8-inch) sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O-Edge display with Quad HD+ (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) resolution, all three with 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, and as much as 2,600 nits brightness. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor protection. Additionally, it comes with a built-in S Pen Stylus, enhancing productivity and creativity.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series comes in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Additional online exclusive colors like Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue may vary by country. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Online exclusive colors like Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange will be available in select countries.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on the new Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Samsung promises longevity with 7 generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for the Galaxy S24 Series. With Galaxy AI, the smartphones offer innovative features like Live Translate, two-way real-time voice and text translations, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and a gesture-driven Circle to Search.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is equipped with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front side, the smartphones house a 12 MP selfie camera. The cameras support up to 8K@30fps video shooting, 3x optical zoom, and AI-powered camera features include Galaxy AI editing tools, Edit Suggestions, Generative Edit, and new Instant Slow-mo.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 200 MP main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with OIS support, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the smartphones house a 12 MP selfie camera. The cameras support up to 8K@30fps video shooting, 5x optical zoom (50 MP), 3x optical zoom (10 MP), 100x Space Zoom, and AI-powered camera features which include Galaxy AI editing tools, Edit Suggestions, Generative Edit, and new Instant Slow-mo.

The new Galaxy S24 Series smartphones are powered by the flagship Samsung Exynos 2400 deca-core SoC paired with 8 GB RAM (Galaxy S24) and with up to 12 GB RAM (Galaxy S24+) and up to 512 GB storage options alongside an Xclipse 940 GPU for gaming. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage and comes with an Adreno 750 GPU for gaming.

On the battery side, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging while the larger sibling Samsung Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Additionally, both smartphones support wireless charging (Qi) and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare) capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging along with support for wireless charging (Qi) and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare).

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is ₹79,999, and ₹89,999 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The price for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹99,999 and ₹1,09,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹1,29,999, ₹1,39,999 for 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, and ₹1,59,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant.

Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra will be available from 18th January 2024 at 12 PM till 20th January 2024 midnight during Samsung Live. The smartphones will go on sale from 31st January 2023 on Samsung.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores.

The launch offers include benefits worth ₹10,000 on purchasing the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512 GB storage, ₹12,000 upgrade bonus for Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, ₹15,000 upgrade bonus for Galaxy S24, ₹5,000 HDFC Bank cashback (can be availed along with ₹5,000 upgrade bonus for Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, and ₹8,000 upgrade bonus for Galaxy S24), 11 months no-cost EMI, pre-booking customers will get an additional exclusive gift of Wireless Charger Duo worth ₹4,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra Price In India, Availability, & Offers