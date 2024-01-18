Alongside its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 and S24+ flagship smartphones, Samsung also unveiled its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The key highlights of the smartphones include a 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat display with up to 2600 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, up to 1 TB storage, 200 MP OIS, 50MP periscope 5x, 10 MP telephoto 3x, 45W fast charging, wireless charging, Android 14 with OneUI 6.1, IP68 design, and more

For the first time, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, resulting in a significantly thinner body at just 8.6 mm. The smartphone incorporates sustainable practices with a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt in the battery, 100% recycled rare earth elements, and a minimum of 40% recycled steel in the speakers. The packaging box is made from 100% recycled paper material.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O-Edge display with Quad HD+ (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) resolution, 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, and as much as 2,600 nits brightness with Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The Corning Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced, reducing reflection by up to 75% in various lighting conditions, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. Additionally, it comes with a built-in S Pen Stylus, enhancing productivity and creativity.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Online exclusive colors like Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange will be available in select countries.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 200 MP main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with OIS support, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the smartphones house a 12 MP selfie camera.

The cameras support up to 8K@30fps video shooting, 5x optical zoom (50 MP), 3x optical zoom (10 MP), 100x Space Zoom, and AI-powered camera features which include Galaxy AI editing tools, Edit Suggestions, Generative Edit, and new Instant Slow-mo.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the new Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Samsung promises longevity with 7 generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for the Galaxy S24 Series. With Galaxy AI, the smartphones offer innovative features like Live Translate, two-way real-time voice and text translations, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and a gesture-driven Circle to Search.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage and comes with an Adreno 750 GPU for gaming. On the battery side, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging along with support for wireless charging (Qi) and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare).

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for its different variants is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage): US $1,299.99 / GBP 1249 / EUR 1469

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage): US $1,419.99 / GBP 1349 / EUR 1579

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage): US $1659.99 / GBP 1549 / EUR 1819

Pre-orders are available starting 17th January 2024 and shipping starts from 31st January 2024 in several countries.

